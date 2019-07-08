Police investigate serious assault in north Edmonton

A section of a north Edmonton townhouse complex was cordoned off by police tape Monday morning as officers investigated a serious assault.

Just after 5 a.m. Monday, police were called to the area of 144 Avenue and 89 Street. Several police officers could be seen outside the Cedarview townhomes complex in the Northmount neighbourhood.

“Several members of the community heard a loud disturbance happening outside,” Staff Sgt. James Vanderland with the EPS said shortly before 8 a.m.

“When we responded, we located a male in his 20s who was unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital and is currently listed in unstable, serious condition.”

Vanderland said police have pinpointed a location where they think the assault took place and will be holding the scene as they continue their investigation Monday.

Police would not release further details but officers could be seen outside one of the apartment suites Monday morning.