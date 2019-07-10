Man’s death following north Edmonton assault ruled homicide

A man who was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in north Edmonton earlier this week died of multiple stab wounds, police said Wednesday.

At around 5 a.m. Monday, police were called to the area of 89 Street and 144 Avenue where an injured man was found outside a nearby townhouse complex.

READ MORE: Police investigate serious assault in north Edmonton

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

The victim has been identified by police as 29-year-old Marcus Streete. His death has been ruled a homicide, police said in a media release Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in north Edmonton

Homicide detectives continue to investigate and search for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.