Crime
July 10, 2019 3:57 pm
Updated: July 10, 2019 3:58 pm

Man’s death following north Edmonton assault ruled homicide

By Online Supervisor  Global News

Edmonton police investigate a serious assault in the area of 144 Avenue and 89 Street Monday, July 8, 2019.

Charles Taylor, Global News
A man who was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in north Edmonton earlier this week died of multiple stab wounds, police said Wednesday.

At around 5 a.m. Monday, police were called to the area of 89 Street and 144 Avenue where an injured man was found outside a nearby townhouse complex.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

The victim has been identified by police as 29-year-old Marcus Streete. His death has been ruled a homicide, police said in a media release Wednesday afternoon.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate and search for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

