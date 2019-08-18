Regina police looking for suspect in weapon assault early Sunday

Regina police say a person was assaulted with a weapon early Sunday morning in the area of 3rd Avenue and Montague Street.

Officers arrived to the area after receiving the report at 3:57 a.m. When they arrived they say they found the victim suffering from undisclosed injuries.

The age and gender of the victim were not provided.

The victim was then transported to the Regina General Hospital with serious injuries.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday morning, police and investigative crews were still on scene.

The suspect is described as approximately 30 years old, 5’11, 170 pounds, unshaven with black hair.

Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).