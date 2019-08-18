Crime
August 18, 2019 1:20 pm
Updated: August 18, 2019 1:23 pm

Regina police looking for suspect in weapon assault early Sunday

By Online Producer  Global News

Regina police are looking for a suspect in an assault with a weapon which sent one person to hospital in serious condition. This is the scene at 3rd Avenue and Montague Street where it occurred.

File / Global News
Regina police say a person was assaulted with a weapon early Sunday morning in the area of 3rd Avenue and Montague Street.

Officers arrived to the area after receiving the report at 3:57 a.m. When they arrived they say they found the victim suffering from undisclosed injuries.

The age and gender of the victim were not provided.

The victim was then transported to the Regina General Hospital with serious injuries.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday morning, police and investigative crews were still on scene.

ASSAULT_SCENE_2

The scene at 3rd Avenue and Montague Street where a victim was assaulted before being sent to hospital in serious condition.

ASSAULT_SCENE_1

The scene at 3rd Avenue and Montague Street where a victim was assaulted before being sent to hospital in serious condition.

The suspect is described as approximately 30 years old, 5’11, 170 pounds, unshaven with black hair.

Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

