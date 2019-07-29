Crime
July 29, 2019 2:01 pm

Regina police charge 18-year-old man with assault involving a machete

An 18-year-old man is facing aggravated assault charges after he allegedly hit another man with a machete on Monday morning.

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a Regina man with assault involving a machete.

Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Halifax Street area shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning for a report of a man hit by a machete.

The victim received medical attention and was transported to hospital, police say.

Joseph Windigo, 18, is charged with aggravated assault and breach of an undertaking. He appeared in court on Monday morning.

