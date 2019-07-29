Regina police charge 18-year-old man with assault involving a machete

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a Regina man with assault involving a machete.

Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Halifax Street area shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning for a report of a man hit by a machete.

The victim received medical attention and was transported to hospital, police say.

Joseph Windigo, 18, is charged with aggravated assault and breach of an undertaking. He appeared in court on Monday morning.

