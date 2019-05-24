Regina man charged with assault in stabbing

A Regina man is charged with assault after he allegedly stabbed another man on Thursday evening.

Officers arrived at the 2100 block of Abbot Street at about 7:23 p.m. for a report of a male in the area with a knife, Regina police said.

A suspect was located and arrested, police reported.

A male victim was located by officers and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Colin Kahnapace, 24, of Regina is charged with assault causing bodily harm and breach of an officers undertaking.

Kahnapace is in court on Friday.