August 15, 2019 8:15 pm

Collision closes section of Okanagan Connector

By Online Journalist  Global News

DriveBC says the incident is not far from the junction of Highway 97C and Highway 5A.

A section of the Okanagan Connector is closed because of a collision.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed for 12.1 kilometres due to an incident between Loon Lake Road and Highway 5A.

No detours are available, and there is currently no estimated time of when the highway will reopen.

For the latest driving conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

