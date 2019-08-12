Five in hospital following head-on crash on Trans-Canada Highway, RCMP say

Five people are in hospital after a head-on collision that happened on the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm, RCMP said.

Two people who were airlifted to the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops are in stable condition.

A child was also airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Vancouver and there is no update on their condition.

An additional two people were transported to Shuswap Lakes General Hospital in Salmon Arm. Their condition is also unknown at this time.

RCMP said the crash happened when the driver of a Volkswagen, who was travelling east, crossed the centre line into westbound lanes.

One truck and trailer swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision, but the Volkswagen clipped the trailer.

The truck was able to safely stop at the side of the road, but the Volkswagen continued and slammed head-on into a Honda.

The passenger in the Volkswagen and one of the passengers of the Honda were airlifted to hospital, with the child passenger in the Honda being airlifted to Children’s Hospital.

Another passenger in the Honda was taken to Shuswap Lakes General Hospital along with the driver of the Volkswagen.

RCMP closed the highway while crews assisted the people in the vehicles, and an investigation was done.

According to police, the driver of the Volkswagen was ticketed for driving without consideration.

