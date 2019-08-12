One man dead after dirt bike crash in Lavington, Vernon RCMP investigating

A 29-year-old man is dead after crashing a dirt bike near Park Lane and Springfield Road in Lavington, according to Vernon RCMP.

His body was found lying on the side of the road beside the dirt bike at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The body was near a damaged dirt bike, which did not have a light and was not licenced for use on the road.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Cpl. Tania Finn with Vernon RCMP said, “From evidence at the scene, it appears the incident may have occurred the previous evening around 11 p.m.”

The deceased man lived in the area, according to police.

RCMP is working on an investigation with the BC Coroner Service to determine if speed or alcohol were factors.

Police said there is no indication that any other vehicles were involved in the crash, and anyone with more information is asked to contact Vernon RCMP.

