Missing Penticton woman found safe after living in woods for five days

A Penticton woman who was missing for five days has been found safe.

On Sunday evening, Megan Roberts was found walking on a forest service road toward Hedley.

She told Penticton RCMP that she survived by eating berries and moss, and found water wherever she could.

RCMP added in a release that it was impressed with Roberts’ survival skills.

Before going missing, Roberts was last seen by her friend when she walked away from her vehicle near Isintok Lake.

