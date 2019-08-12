Canada
August 12, 2019 1:17 pm
Updated: August 12, 2019 1:51 pm

Missing Penticton woman found safe after living in woods for five days

By Danny Seymour Global News

Megan Roberts told RCMP that she survived by eating berries and moss.

Penticton RCMP
A Penticton woman who was missing for five days has been found safe.

On Sunday evening, Megan Roberts was found walking on a forest service road toward Hedley.

She told Penticton RCMP that she survived by eating berries and moss, and found water wherever she could.

RCMP added in a release that it was impressed with Roberts’ survival skills.

Before going missing, Roberts was last seen by her friend when she walked away from her vehicle near Isintok Lake.

More to come

