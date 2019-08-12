Missing Penticton woman found safe after living in woods for five days

A Penticton woman who was missing for five days has been found safe.
On Sunday evening, Megan Roberts was found walking on a forest service road toward Hedley.
She told Penticton RCMP that she survived by eating berries and moss, and found water wherever she could.
RCMP added in a release that it was impressed with Roberts’ survival skills.
Before going missing, Roberts was last seen by her friend when she walked away from her vehicle near Isintok Lake.
