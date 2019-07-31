Penticton RCMP searching for wanted man, request public assistance

Penticton RCMP have issued a plea for help in locating a wanted South Okanagan man.

According to police, Floyd Baptiste Sr., 42, is wanted for domestic-related assault causing bodily harm and breaching his bail conditions.

They say Baptiste Sr. is known to frequent the South Okanagan, and may currently be in the Oliver area.

Baptiste Sr. is described as aboriginal with a heavy build, brown eyes and short brown hair.

If you know of Baptiste’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call 911.

Further, Penticton RCMP said due to the seriousness of the charges, the public is asked not to engage with Baptiste and to call 911 if they spot him.