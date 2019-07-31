Crime
July 31, 2019 6:50 pm
Updated: July 31, 2019 6:55 pm

Vancouver police look for info on serious assault against man in wheelchair

By Online News Producer  Global News

Police are looking for two people who may information about an assault in East Vancouver.

Police are looking for two people who may have information about a serious assault in East Vancouver.

A man in a wheelchair was assaulted in the underground parking lot of an apartment building on Cecil Street near Kingsway on July 4.

The 44-year-old victim suffered serious injuries. On Wednesday, police released images of a man and woman captured by a CCTV camera near the scene of the attack.

Police say the woman has a medium build and orange or blond shaggy hair. She was wearing a black, cropped top, a red jacket, green camouflage-print capri pants and sandals.

The man has a slim build and blond hair. He was wearing a denim jacket, a shirt with a large “O” on the front, black shorts, black flip-flops, and a black baseball hat.

Anyone who can identify either person is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.

