Vancouver police look for info on serious assault against man in wheelchair

Police are looking for two people who may have information about a serious assault in East Vancouver.

A man in a wheelchair was assaulted in the underground parking lot of an apartment building on Cecil Street near Kingsway on July 4.

The 44-year-old victim suffered serious injuries. On Wednesday, police released images of a man and woman captured by a CCTV camera near the scene of the attack.

Police say the woman has a medium build and orange or blond shaggy hair. She was wearing a black, cropped top, a red jacket, green camouflage-print capri pants and sandals.

The man has a slim build and blond hair. He was wearing a denim jacket, a shirt with a large “O” on the front, black shorts, black flip-flops, and a black baseball hat.

Anyone who can identify either person is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.