Man in wheelchair left with serious injuries after East Vancouver assault

Vancouver police are investigating an assault that left a man in a wheelchair hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to police, it happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, near Cecil Street and Kingsway.

Police said first responders were called to an underground parkade at an apartment building, where they found the 44-year-old victim who had recently been assaulted.

It was not immediately clear whether the man was a resident of the apartment.

Police said no one has been arrested in the incident.

Investigators are looking for any dash cam video shot in the area of Cecil Street between Kingsway and Euclid Avenue between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.