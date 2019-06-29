Okanagan man found guilty of assaulting Vancouver police officer

An Okanagan man was found guilty of assault this week following an incident that left a Vancouver police officer with a broken leg.

In Vancouver provincial court on Friday, Paul Benjamin Eddison of Penticton was found guilty of assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats.

The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 15, 2018 in which Eddison was arrested along Granville Street at approximately 2 a.m.

In a media release from Jan. 17, 2018, police said two patrol officers were parked when they were physically confronted by Eddison.

The police department said Eddison was eventually brought under control and arrested, but not before allegedly causing several physical injuries to the officers.

One officer sustained a compound leg fracture while the other had sprained several fingers.

Police added that the officer with the broken leg required emergency surgery while the second injured officer was treated at a hospital and released.

“Our front-line patrol officers deal with challenging situations on a daily basis. They are required to continually get in harm’s way to protect the citizens they serve,” Vancouver police Sgt. Jason Robillard said in that press release from Jan. 17, 2018.

Eddison is scheduled to appear in Vancouver court on Sept. 16 for sentencing.