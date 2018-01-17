Okanagan man charged with assaulting Vancouver police officers

A Penticton man has been charged with several assault charges after two Vancouver police officers were injured in an altercation.

During a routine patrol at about 2:00 a.m. Monday, the officers were confronted by a man in an agitated condition.

They attempted to arrest him but it’s alleged the man became violent.

One officer was rushed to hospital with compound leg fractures. The other was treated for several sprained fingers.

Paul Benjamin Eddison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault and four other offenses.