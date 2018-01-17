Crime
Okanagan man charged with assaulting Vancouver police officers

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

A Penticton man is accused of assaulting two Vancouver police officers.

Global News/File Photo
A Penticton man has been charged with several assault charges after two Vancouver police officers were injured in an altercation.

During a routine patrol at about 2:00 a.m. Monday, the officers were confronted by a man in an agitated condition.

They attempted to arrest him but it’s alleged the man became violent.

One officer was rushed to hospital with compound leg fractures. The other was treated for several sprained fingers.

Paul Benjamin Eddison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault and four other offenses.

Crime
okanagan man charged
paul eddison
penticton
penticton man charged with assault
vancouver police officers assaulted
vancouver police officers injured

