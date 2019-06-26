27-year-old man charged with assault in Innisfil: police
A 27-year-old man has been charged with assault after South Simcoe police officers were called to an Alcona home for a report of a domestic dispute during the early morning hours on Sunday, police say.
According to officers, a man and a woman became involved in a heated argument that escalated when the man allegedly assaulted the woman.
READ MORE: Man, 49, left with life-altering injuries after car crash in Bracebridge: OPP
Police say the suspect then fled into a wooded area near the home before officers arrived but was later found and arrested.
The alleged victim was not physically hurt during the altercation, officers add.
READ MORE: Police search for suspect after 2 armed robberies reported in Barrie
The man was released on a promise to appear in court with conditions to stay away from the alleged victim.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.