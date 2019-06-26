27-year-old man charged with assault in Innisfil: police

A 27-year-old man has been charged with assault after South Simcoe police officers were called to an Alcona home for a report of a domestic dispute during the early morning hours on Sunday, police say.

According to officers, a man and a woman became involved in a heated argument that escalated when the man allegedly assaulted the woman.

Police say the suspect then fled into a wooded area near the home before officers arrived but was later found and arrested.

The alleged victim was not physically hurt during the altercation, officers add.

The man was released on a promise to appear in court with conditions to stay away from the alleged victim.