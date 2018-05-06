Vancouver Police probe serious downtown assault

Police tape is up in Vancouver just outside of the Kobe Restaurant near Alberni Street and Thurlow Street as officials investigate what they are calling a serious assault.

Just before 9:00 Saturday night, officers responded to reports of an injured man in the area.

There, they found a 30-year-old Vancouver man with serious injuries that have not been disclosed.

Vancouver Police (VPD) say the assault happened in a nearby building.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Officials say no arrests have been made and that the public is not at risk.

VPD also believes the assault was not random in nature.

More to come…