2 men break into home, start drinking, assault homeowner: OPP

Two Marmora, Ont., men are facing charges after a man was assaulted in his home, say police.

Provincial police say two men broke into a Deloro, Ont., home around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Police allege the men then started consuming alcohol.

The homeowner woke up and confronted the men, and was then allegedly assaulted by the two men.

According to police, the suspects left and went to another home and confronted the homeowner before getting arrested.

Douglas King, 29, was charged with making death threats, assault, break-and-enter and mischief, and Justin Laveque, 27, was charged with break-and-enter.