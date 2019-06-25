$1.1M worth of gold bars, coins stolen from Cramahe Township home: OPP
Northumberland OPP continue to investigate the reported theft of gold bars and coins worth $1.1 million from a home in Cramahe Township this spring.
Police say the gold bars and coins were reported missing from a residence on April 28. The alleged theft is believed to have occurred earlier that month, police say. The township is north of Highway 401, approximately 140 kilometres east of Toronto.
An additional US$4,000 (C$5,279) in U.S. currency was also stolen, OPP said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or remain anonymous via Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submitting information online.
