Peterborough man charged following rash of daytime residential break-ins: police

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged following several reported daytime residential break-ins in the city this month.

Peterborough police say that between June 5 and June 24, five residences were broken into during the daytime hours. A bicycle was reported stolen from one of the properties, police add.

According to police, an investigation into the reported break-ins led officers to a suspect, who was located on Tuesday in the area of George Street North.

Shane Alexander MacLean, 38, of Sydenham Road, was arrested and charged with five counts of break and enter, along with one count of theft under $5,000 and five counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police also say a search warrant executed at a residence on Wednesday in connection with the investigation led to the seizure of a “quantity” of stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

