Suspect in violent East Vancouver sexual assault facing two charges

A 59-year-old man has been charged in a violent sexual assault in East Vancouver last week.

The BC Prosecution Service confirms that it has approved charges of sexual assault and robbery against Choe Wing Ma.

Court records show a previous conviction for theft under $5,000 with a two-year probation order against a man of the same name and age.

Ma was slated for a court appearance Tuesday in Vancouver.

Ma was arrested Monday without incident, according to Vancouver police.

Police allege he struck up a conversation with a woman in her 20s at a bus stop at 41st Avenue and Earles Street on Thursday morning.

He is then alleged to have walked home with her when she realized she had forgotten something, before sexually assaulting her within the residence.

Investigators said they received numerous tips from the public after releasing images of the suspect on Friday.

