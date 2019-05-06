Elderly Okanagan assault victim allegedly beaten by son

Global News has learned that the man charged with attempted murder in connection to a brutal beating involving a 79-year-old woman is the victim’s son.

Kevin Lee Barrett, 60, of West Kelowna has been charged with attempted murder.

Friends and neighbors have identified the victim as Ellie Holmes, Barrett’s mother.

Police said Holmes was badly beaten on April 29 and then driven up Bear Lake Forest Service Road from her home at the Westview Village Mobile Home Park.

She was left in the bush with serious injuries.

Fortunately, Holmes was found by passers-by who managed to call for help.

READ MORE: Okanagan man charged with attempted murder after injured senior found in back country

Police said Holmes was driven to the backcountry in her own vehicle, a car that on Monday was sitting in her driveway covered up by a tarp.

Holmes is described as a jovial senior who loves music.

She remains in hospital.

Barrett made a brief court appearance at the Kelowna courthouse via video on Monday morning.

His case was adjourned until next Monday as he seeks out a new lawyer.

Annette Conrad is a longtime friend of Holmes’.

She attended the brief proceeding as a show of support for Holmes.

“Just to be there because I am thinking about Ellie,” Conrad told Global News. “I’m thinking about her lots, our friends are thinking about her.”

A GoFundMe page has now been launched by friends to help the low-income senior.

Click here to access the site.