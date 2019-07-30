Peterborough man, 42, charged in historical domestic assault investigation
A 42-year-old Peterborough man is facing several charges including aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and discharging a firearm with intent following a historical domestic assault investigation.
Peterborough Police Service say they launched their investigation in the fall of 2018 when a female came forward with reports of several domestic-related incidents.
Police say the first incident occurred in 2006 when the man allegedly brandished a knife and threatened a female and assaulted her at their residence.
Three years later, it’s alleged the man brandished a firearm, pointed it at the victim and threatened her. Police say during the incident the firearm was discharged and the victim sustained a gunshot wound.
On July 25, police executed a search warrant at a residence where officers found and seized several firearms and ammunition.
As a result of the investigation, the accused was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
- Discharge firearm with intent
- Pointing a firearm
- Two counts of careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
The accused was held in custody and appeared in court on July 25.
In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released, police said.
