Teenager charged in Wilmot Township crash involving 2 motorcycles

Waterloo Regional Police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged following a crash in Wilmot Township involving two motorcycles.

A car and two motorcycles collided at the intersection of Sandhills Road and Bridge Street on Monday at around 11 a.m., police said.

According to police, the motorcycles were both travelling west on Bridge Street while the car was travelling north on Sandhills Road.

“A yellow BMW motorcycle struck the right side of the car. The second motorcycle, a red Honda, also made contact with the car,” police said in a news release.

A man and a woman, both 62 years old and from Oshawa, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were thrown from the BMW.

The rider of the Honda, a 61-year-old man from Burlington, suffered minor injuries.

Members of @WRPS_Traffic continue to investigate a collision between two motorcycles and a car at the intersection of Sandhills Road and Bridge Street in Wilmot. One person has been transported to an out-of-Region hospital with serious injuries. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/GEqjzej8Ht — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 5, 2019

The driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

On Tuesday, police announced the 17-year-old driver of the car was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm and failure to yield to traffic on a highway.

