Motorcyclist airlifted to London hospital after collision in New Hamburg

Highway 7/8 in New Hamburg was closed Saturday morning after a motorcyclist was injured in a collision, according to Cambridge OPP.

Police say the motorcycle was headed eastbound on the highway when a vehicle travelling northbound on Peel Street attempted to turn in front of the motorcycle.

According to police, the motorcyclist swerved to avoid the vehicle, lost control and went skidding across the highway.

EB Hwy 7-8 closed through #NewHamburg after car vs motorcycle collision this morning. 56-year-old male motorcycle rider airlifted to local trauma centre with possible life-altering injuries. Media inquiries PC Lauren Ball at 416-428-0053 ^lb pic.twitter.com/vprz3Mx5lJ — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) July 27, 2019

Police initially believed the 56-year-old man had sustained life-altering injuries, but after he was airlifted by Ornge Air, it was determined that his injuries were neither life-altering nor life-threatening.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was charged in connection with the incident.