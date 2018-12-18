Crashes close Highway 7 in New Hamburg

A pair of collisions on Monday night forced Highway 7 to be closed in New Hamburg between Haysville and Nafziger roads for several hours.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the initial crash occurred between a car and a minivan at the intersection of Highway 7 and Hamilton Road.
He said one vehicle was driven by a man and had two children between the ages of 10 and 12 as passengers. The children were unharmed but the man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle also suffered minor injuries.
Cambridge OPP also reported that there was a six-vehicle pile-up as a result of people stopping for the first collision. They say a couple of people involved in that incident needed to be taken to hospital as well.
OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collisions to call 519-654-0150.
