Hwy. 7 closed between Guelph and Kitchener

Commuters travelling between Guelph and Kitchener should expect delays Wednesday morning as Highway 7 has been closed between Shantz Station Road and Wellington Road 32.

The OPP says it has closed all lanes on the highway due to a collision and there is no timetable for the road to reopen.

Police made their first announcement about the collision at around 7 a.m.

— More to come