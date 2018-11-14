Hwy. 7 closed between Guelph and Kitchener
Commuters travelling between Guelph and Kitchener should expect delays Wednesday morning as Highway 7 has been closed between Shantz Station Road and Wellington Road 32.
The OPP says it has closed all lanes on the highway due to a collision and there is no timetable for the road to reopen.
Police made their first announcement about the collision at around 7 a.m.
— More to come
