Woman in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in Breslau

Ontario Provincial Police say a woman is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in Breslau.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update on Twitter Wednesday evening that the collision happened near Spitzig Road.

The woman was subsequently taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Highway 7 was partially closed for the investigation.

The OPP’s Cambridge detachment is looking into the circumstances of the crash.

