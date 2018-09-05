Traffic
September 5, 2018 10:04 pm
Updated: September 5, 2018 10:08 pm

Woman in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in Breslau

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

OPP say a woman has critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7 on Wednesday.

Twitter / OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt
A A

Ontario Provincial Police say a woman is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in Breslau.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update on Twitter Wednesday evening that the collision happened near Spitzig Road.

The woman was subsequently taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Highway 7 was partially closed for the investigation.

The OPP’s Cambridge detachment is looking into the circumstances of the crash.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
breslau
Highway 7
Kitchener
Kitchener news
Kitchener traffic
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Spitzig Road
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News