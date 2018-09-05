Woman in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in Breslau
Ontario Provincial Police say a woman is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in Breslau.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update on Twitter Wednesday evening that the collision happened near Spitzig Road.
The woman was subsequently taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Highway 7 was partially closed for the investigation.
The OPP’s Cambridge detachment is looking into the circumstances of the crash.
