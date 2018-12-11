Canada
Waterloo man injured in multi-vehicle crash in Stratford

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Perth County OPP said the collision happened around 5:30 p.m. last Thursday.

A Waterloo man was transported to hospital in critical condition as a result of last week’s multi-vehicle collision on Highway 8 near Stratford, according to Perth County OPP.

Police say 87-year-old Robert Allen is now in stable condition at a London hospital.

Allen was one of six people who was transported to hospital as a result of the crash. The other five people have been released. Allen was moved to a London hospital.

Investigators were told that a transport truck which was headed eastbound collided with three cars and a minivan.

OPP say the investigation continues and are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

*With files from Global News’ Jess Brady

