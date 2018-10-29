Man charged with impaired driving in fatal Stratford crash

A 19-year-old Stratford-area man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the south-end of Stratford over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened around 3:30 Sunday morning, when a Chrysler 300 heading west on Embro Road hit a boulevard, travelled through the intersection at Erie Street, and came to a rest on a lawn on the northwest corner.

All three passengers in the vehicle were rushed to hospital; two were listed in fair condition Sunday.

Police say the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle, who’s from Burlington, has been charged with impaired driving causing death.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and are urging anyone with information to contact Stratford police at 519-271-4141.