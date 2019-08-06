Palmerston, Ont., man charged in sexual assault investigation
Wellington County OPP say a 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Palmerston, Ont.
Police said that on July 17, officers received a report of a sexual assault that happened at a home in the small southwestern Ontario community.
Evan Brumwell was arrested on Aug. 1 and charged with sexual assault.
Police did not provide any details surrounding this investigation or any victims of the reported sexual assault.
Police said Brumwell was released on several conditions and will make a court appearance on Sept. 3.
Palmerston is a community 60 kilometres northwest of Guelph in the town of Minto.
