Crime
February 28, 2019 12:36 pm
Updated: February 28, 2019 12:38 pm

Palmerston man, 32, charged with sexually assaulting a minor: OPP

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

An OPP detachment sign.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Wellington County OPP say a Palmerston man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

Officers received a report on Feb. 17 of a sexual assault that happened at an address in Palmerston, however police didn’t say when the incident took place.

OPP said their major crime unit was called in and commenced a “thorough investigation.”

READ MORE: Wellington County OPP respond to 50 collisions during Monday’s windstorm

A 32-year-old man from Palmerston was arrested and charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years old. Police did not provide the age of the victim.

The man will make a court appearance in Guelph on April 2.

Palmerston is approximately 60 km northwest of Guelph.

BELOW: How to talk to children about sexual harassment

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Palmerston
Palmerston OPP
Palmerston sexual assault
Sexual Assault
Wellington County
wellington county opp
Wellington County OPP sexual assault
Wellington County sexual assault

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.