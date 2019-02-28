Palmerston man, 32, charged with sexually assaulting a minor: OPP
Wellington County OPP say a Palmerston man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
Officers received a report on Feb. 17 of a sexual assault that happened at an address in Palmerston, however police didn’t say when the incident took place.
OPP said their major crime unit was called in and commenced a “thorough investigation.”
A 32-year-old man from Palmerston was arrested and charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years old. Police did not provide the age of the victim.
The man will make a court appearance in Guelph on April 2.
Palmerston is approximately 60 km northwest of Guelph.
