Raja Dosanjh guilty in Guelph first-degree murder trial, will file notice of appeal

A jury in Guelph has convicted a 26-year-old man of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a hotel manager in March, 2016.

But following Thursday’s verdict, Raja Dosanjh’s lawyer told reporters the case isn’t quite closed.

“We will be filing a notice of appeal,” Julianna Greenspan said.

Her reasons for that decision were not provided, but Dosanjh’s legal team has 30 days to file the notice of appeal with the Ontario Court of Appeal in Toronto.

“We’re digesting the decision by the jury today and then we will make determinations about next steps, but that is our intention,” Greenspan said.

The six-week trial that heard from over 50 witnesses ended with the jury of six men and six women taking only about one full day of deliberations to reach their decision.

Aly Sunderani was shot and killed outside the front entrance of the Comfort Inn in March of 2016.

He was getting out of his Range Rover and was shot at least 12 times with a Sterling nine-millimetre sub-machine gun.

Dosanjh was arrested 10 months later by the RCMP in British Columbia.

