OPP capture 4-foot python on trail north of Guelph

It wasn’t a typical arrest for Wellington County OPP officers north of Guelph.

According to a Twitter post, a four-foot Ball Python was captured by police on a walking trail this week between Elora and Fergus.

OPP said there have been multiple reports of snake sightings on the Aboyne Walking Trail over the last few days.

The reptile was in good health and was turned over to the Humane Society.

Global News has reached out to the OPP for more information.

#WellingtonOPP capture 4ft Ball Python that was located at the Aboyne Walking Trail following multiple reports of snake sightings over the last few days. The reptile appeared to be in good health and was turned over to #HumaneSociety. ^cr pic.twitter.com/u7lYGcIny5 — OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 31, 2019

