OPP capture 4-foot python on trail north of Guelph

It wasn’t a typical arrest for Wellington County OPP officers north of Guelph.
According to a Twitter post, a four-foot Ball Python was captured by police on a walking trail this week between Elora and Fergus.
READ MORE: Jury deliberations underway in Guelph first-degree murder trial
OPP said there have been multiple reports of snake sightings on the Aboyne Walking Trail over the last few days.
The reptile was in good health and was turned over to the Humane Society.
Global News has reached out to the OPP for more information.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.