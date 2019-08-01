Canada
OPP capture 4-foot python on trail north of Guelph

Wellington County OPP say officers caught a four-foot Ball Python this week on the Aboyne Walking Trail.

It wasn’t a typical arrest for Wellington County OPP officers north of Guelph.

According to a Twitter post, a four-foot Ball Python was captured by police on a walking trail this week between Elora and Fergus.

OPP said there have been multiple reports of snake sightings on the Aboyne Walking Trail over the last few days.

The reptile was in good health and was turned over to the Humane Society.

Global News has reached out to the OPP for more information.

More to come.

