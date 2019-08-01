Woman charged for driving impaired down 401 with 4-year-old in rear seat, OPP allege

Provincial police say a 45-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont. woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove down Highway 401 while impaired with a 4-year-old child in the back seat.

It began early Thursday morning along the 401 near Cedar Creek Road, north of Ayr, Ont., when police say they received a report around 12:23 a.m. from a motorist who observed a possible impaired driver on the highway.

After locating the vehicle, officers followed it as it exited off the 401 onto Highway 2, just outside Woodstock, Ont., where it continued driving, at one point crossing into oncoming traffic and nearly colliding with a pickup truck, police said.

A 45-year-old woman behind the wheel was taken into custody without incident, police said, and York Region Children’s Aid Society was contacted after a four-year-old child was found in the back seat of the vehicle.

The accused faces two impaired driving-related offences.

In a statement, Oxford OPP Detachment Commander, Insp. Tony Hymers, credited the other motorist who contacted authorities.

“Their quick thinking actions not only allowed officers to locate this vehicle, it saved the lives of other innocent motorists as well as an innocent 4-year-old child,” Hymers said.

