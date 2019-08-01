2 London businesses to hold photo fundraiser for mother, daughter injured in taxi-police crash

Two London photography businesses are coming together to support the family of a mother and daughter who were critically injured in a collision Sunday evening.

Porsche Clark, 27, and her daughter Skyla Clarke, 9, were in the back seat of the taxi when it was hit by an OPP cruiser that was pursuing a suspect on Southdale Road on Sunday.

Police later arrested two people in relation to a bank robbery investigation in Sarnia earlier in the day.

HRM Photography and One-12 Photography are hosting a Princess Mini Photo Session later this month in an effort to raise money to help the family with their unexpected costs.

After hearing about the tragedy, HRM Photography’s Jordan Leitch wanted to do something to help the family.

“The whole family is such a lovely group, and to know that they are going through this is so heartbreaking,” Leitch said. “We just wanted to help out in whatever way we could. This is just something small we can do to help keep their focus not on the financial burden, but instead knowing that Porsche and Skyla are loved.”

Leitch says they wanted to have the event centred around a certain Disney character, with whom kids will get a chance to take photos.

“Moana was Skyla’s favourite princess, along with many other little kids. Moana is definitely a big favourite for the whole family so it was an easy choice for us.”

The Special Investigations Unit is now looking into the collision, which sent Porsche and Skyla to hospital in critical condition.

Leitch says they will be asking for a minimum $25 donation, with all the money raised going directly to the family.

“Come out and do a meet and greet, and get their photo with Moana and hang out. We’ll have a couple activities for the kids, and all the money is going to go towards helping Porsche and Skyla with whatever medical equipment or costs that come up.”

Leitch says people can book their photo time slots by emailing office@hrmphotography.com.

She has also started a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for the family.