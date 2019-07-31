Crime
July 31, 2019 8:53 am

SIU set to return to scene of south London crash involving police vehicle to seek witness reports

By Reporter  980 CFPL

The SIU is investigating after a police cruiser collided with a taxi cab in London during the pursuit of a suspect.

Ontario’s police watchdog will be back at the scene of a crash in south London on Wednesday investigating a collision that left a 27-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl in critical condition.

On Sunday, an OPP cruiser collided with a taxi at the intersection of Southdale Road East and Verulam Street at around 5 p.m. OPP say the police vehicle was involved in the pursuit of suspects wanted in connection with an alleged robbery in Sarnia.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has said the woman and child were passengers in the cab.

The SIU told Global News Radio 980 CFPL it will set up a mobile command post at the intersection on Wednesday afternoon in the hopes that anyone who witnessed the incident will come forward to speak with investigators.

A 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, one from Etobicoke and the other from Mississauga, have been charged in connection with the alleged robbery in Sarnia.

They face charges of robbery using a firearm, disguise with intent, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Anyone with information about the case can also contact the Special Investigations Unit by calling 1-800-787-8529.

