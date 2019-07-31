SIU set to return to scene of south London crash involving police vehicle to seek witness reports

Ontario’s police watchdog will be back at the scene of a crash in south London on Wednesday investigating a collision that left a 27-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl in critical condition.

On Sunday, an OPP cruiser collided with a taxi at the intersection of Southdale Road East and Verulam Street at around 5 p.m. OPP say the police vehicle was involved in the pursuit of suspects wanted in connection with an alleged robbery in Sarnia.

READ MORE: Woman, young girl in critical condition after dramatic Sarnia-London chase — SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has said the woman and child were passengers in the cab.

The SIU told Global News Radio 980 CFPL it will set up a mobile command post at the intersection on Wednesday afternoon in the hopes that anyone who witnessed the incident will come forward to speak with investigators.

READ MORE: Collision caused London man’s neck fracture, not police, SIU says

A 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, one from Etobicoke and the other from Mississauga, have been charged in connection with the alleged robbery in Sarnia.

They face charges of robbery using a firearm, disguise with intent, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Anyone with information about the case can also contact the Special Investigations Unit by calling 1-800-787-8529.