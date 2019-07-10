Collision caused London man’s neck fracture, not police, SIU says

The province’s police watchdog has terminated an investigation launched after a 37-year-old London man was diagnosed with a neck fracture late last month after being arrested following a collision.

The collision occurred on June 27 at the intersection of Pack and Bostwick roads in southwest London, the Special Investigations Unit said Wednesday.

According to the agency, the man walked away from the scene of the collision and was arrested soon after by London police for impaired driving.

After the man told officers he was feeling unwell, the SIU says he was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured vertebra, prompting the investigation.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

In a statement, the agency’s interim director, Joseph Martino, said preliminary inquiries determined the man’s fracture was due to the collision and not police, adding that “there is patently nothing to investigate as far the potential criminal liability of any police officer is concerned.”

