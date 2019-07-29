Woman, young girl in critical condition after dramatic Sarnia-London chase: SIU

An alleged robbery that began in Sarnia and ended in London with two people suffering serious injuries is now being investigated by four different police agencies.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), London Police Service, Sarnia Police Service and the OPP are all involved in the case, which began Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet Monday morning, the SIU said there had been a collision between an OPP vehicle and a taxi cab. That collision took place at the intersection of Southdale Road East and Verulam Street in London.

Officials said a nine-year-old girl and 27-year-old woman, who were in the taxi, were transported to hospital, where they remain in critical condition. The exact nature of their injuries isn’t known at this time, but the SIU said more information would be released later Monday morning.

In a statement released Sunday night, London police said they were notified by the OPP around 4:30 p.m. that a vehicle was entering the city and that they believed it was involved in an alleged robbery in Sarnia earlier in the day.

Local officers said they received a number of calls from the public and were able to take two suspects into custody.

Police say they don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects and that charges are pending in the case.

In their initial release, London police confirmed two members of the public suffered injuries in connection with the case but didn’t disclose their ages, genders or the severity of their injuries.

London police have confirmed to Global News Radio 980 CFPL that the intersection of Southdale Road East and Verulam Street is still closed to traffic as officers conduct their investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).