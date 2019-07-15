London police investigating after pursuit of stolen vehicle in Old South leads to 2 arrests

Two people have been taken into custody after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Old South Sunday

OnStar notified police of the whereabouts of a stolen vehicle in the area of Belgrave Avenue and Emery Street.

Officers responded to the area around 12:50 p.m. and began a short pursuit of the stolen vehicle.

Two suspects fled the vehicle and were later arrested by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.