2 arrested after crash in London’s south end leads police to stolen vehicle

London Police are investigating following a crash involving a stolen vehicle.

It was around 10:45 a.m. Sunday when officers responded to Wonderland Road South at Dingman Drive for reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

According to police, one vehicle, later determined to be stolen, was travelling north on Wonderland Road South when it turned left in front of another vehicle that was going south, causing a crash.

Two suspects fled from the stolen vehicle and were arrested by police with the help of the K-9 unit.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital, officers said.

The London Police Street Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.