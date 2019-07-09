Stolen car leads Winnipeg police to meth and more

Police seized meth, drug paraphernalia, stolen passports and more when they caught up to a stolen vehicle Sunday night near Talbot Avenue and Watt Street.

Officers initially found the vehicle parked on Talbot Avenue, where the driver and passenger switched seats and the vehicle continued driving southbound onto Cameron Street, police said.

The female passenger fled on foot, but was caught by officers after a short chase. Police searched her and found a gram of meth.

Police used the Air-1 helicopter and a K9 unit to track the vehicle to the 700 block of McCalman Avenue, where the driver was spotted running into a nearby restaurant. He was taken into custody.

A search of the car turned up a stolen Chinese driver’s licence, two stolen Canadian passports, 8.6 grams of meth, a digital scale, drug packaging materials, and two mobile phones.

Joseph Liew, 34, has been charged with possessing meth for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of possessing property obtained by crime, three counts of possessing an identity document, and three counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Caitlin Rose Mousseau, 24, faces charges of possessing meth for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of possessing property obtained by crime, and three counts of possessing an identity document.

Both were detained in custody.

