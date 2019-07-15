Significant police presence in Elmwood after crash

Numerous Winnipeg police units are on scene at Watt Street and Harbison Avenue in Elmwood where a red SUV was involved in a crash Monday night.

Witnesses told Global News a pair of suspects were being pursued by police in the vehicle, with the chase coming to an abrupt stop when the car hit a curb near Watt Street and Harbison Avenue.

According to bystanders, two suspects got out of the car, and one fled on foot.

Watt Street is taped off for several blocks around the red vehicle.

Officers at the scene told Global News there is no threat to public safety.