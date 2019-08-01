London police issue $10K reward for information in attempted murder case

London police have announced a $10,000 reward for information that may help their investigation into an unsolved attempted murder case from May of this year.

Investigators held a news conference Thursday morning at London Police Service headquarters on Dundas Street to remind the public of the details of the case and announce the financial reward.

It was shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, when police say a 21-year-old London man left work and was driving in the area of Royal Crescent and Wexford Avenue.

Around this time, police say the Londoner encountered a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze being operated in an aggressive manner.

The London man then gestured at the driver of the Cruze in response to the aggressive driving before stopping at the intersection of Admiral Drive and Trafalgar Street.

Following the exchange, the Cruze reportedly pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle, and police say a gun was fired at the man before the driver of the Cruze fled the scene.

During Thursday’s news conference, Det. Sgt. Alex Krygsman told reporters the incident “may well be an incident of road rage.”

“This young man simply encountered this vehicle on the street as he was minding his own business,” Krygsman added.

Investigators allege the suspect vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed, travelling westbound on Trafalgar Street then south on Marconi Boulevard before eventually heading west on Gore Road.

Police say the white Chevrolet Cruze was found abandoned the following Thursday, on May 16, at a home on Bowcott Crescent near Veterans Memorial Parkway and Tartan Drive.

The victim in the case suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received treatment in hospital. According to police, he didn’t know the suspect.

During Thursday morning’s news conference, investigators said the reward would be valid between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019.

Officers say the cash, or any portion of it, will be awarded at the discretion of the London Police Service.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Alex Krygsman of the major crime section of the London Police Service at 519-661-5674 or via email at AKrygsman@londonpolice.ca.

