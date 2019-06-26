Man faces 7 charges in south London hotel shooting: police

A London man is facing seven charges in relation to a south London hotel shooting that left a 55-year-old man injured, police said Wednesday.

The investigation began on the morning of June 17 when police say a 55-year-old man turned up at a city hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say they later determined a shooting had taken place about a half-hour prior to the man turning up to the hospital.

The incident occurred at the Ramada Inn at Wellington Road and Exeter Road in south London, according to police.

Investigators say they do not believe the shooting was a random incident.

A 44-year-old London man has been arrested and is facing seven offences including possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The accused is set to appear in court on Wednesday. A firearm has not been recovered, police added.

The 55-year-old victim in the case has since been released from hospital.