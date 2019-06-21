Male victim in critical condition after shooting in London’s east end: police

London police are appealing to the public for information after a shooting late Thursday night in the city’s east end that left one person in critical condition.

Officials with the department confirm to 980 CFPL that a male was injured in the incident around 11:20 p.m. on Dundas Street near English Street. It’s believed the shooting happened on the street itself and investigators working at the scene.

Police say the victim is currently in critical condition. Information about his age and identity isn’t available at this time.

Officials with London police say they do not have anyone in custody in connection with the case at this time and the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have information about what happened to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

980 CFPL has a reporter at the scene and we’ll bring you the latest information as it becomes available.