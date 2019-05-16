London Police locate car wanted in connection with weekend shooting

A car wanted in connection with a weekend drive-by shooting has been found by London Police.

In an update Thursday morning, police say they recovered the white Chevrolet Cruze they believe was involved in the shooting last Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the vehicle was located at a home on Bowcott Crescent, near Veterans Memorial Parkway and Tartan Drive.

The vehicle was located, and seized, a short distance from where the shooting happened.

Police say the victim was driving on Admiral Drive and had stopped at Trafalgar Street around 4:20 p.m. Saturday May 11 when another vehicle, a white Chevrolet Cruze, pulled alongside and a gun was fired.

The suspect vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed, travelling westbound on Trafalgar, south on Marconi Boulevard. and eventually westbound on Gore Road. Investigators say the vehicle has damage on the driver’s side, a smashed out front passenger window, and possible damage on the front bumper.

Police say they are still looking for the person responsible for the shooting and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to call the London Police Service (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The victim remains in hospital receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Police said the suspect was not known to the victim.

This is the fifth reported shooting that London police are investigating this year.

Two 22-year-old men were charged in connection with a shooting and stabbing on Cleveland Avenue that sent two men to hospital on Jan. 19.

Four suspects were charged after a home invasion on Florence Street, near Kellogg Lane, that sent one man to hospital with gunshot wounds on Feb. 25.

Police also continue to investigate reports of multiple gunshots April 6 north of Kipps Lane, in the areas of Arbour Glen Crescent and Bride Path, and a home invasion on Hale Street on April 23 in which police say a gun was fired at a wall, and one person received minor injuries.