London police investigate shooting near Kipps Lane

London police are looking into a shooting that investigators believe was not a random act.
It was just before 3 a.m. Saturday when police responded to reports of shots fired near Bridle Path and Country Lane, an area just north of Kipps Lane.
Upon arrival, police found evidence of a firearm being discharged. However, no arrests were made at this time.
Police believe those involved fled the scene in a vehicle prior to officers arriving.
As of Sunday morning, police say no arrests have been made and a firearm has not been recovered.
Investigators believe the incident was not a random act and police are appealing to the public for information.
Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
