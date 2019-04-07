London police investigate shooting near Kipps Lane

London police are looking into a shooting that investigators believe was not a random act.

It was just before 3 a.m. Saturday when police responded to reports of shots fired near Bridle Path and Country Lane, an area just north of Kipps Lane.

Upon arrival, police found evidence of a firearm being discharged. However, no arrests were made at this time.

Police believe those involved fled the scene in a vehicle prior to officers arriving.

As of Sunday morning, police say no arrests have been made and a firearm has not been recovered.

Investigators believe the incident was not a random act and police are appealing to the public for information.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).