Shooting at south London hotel not considered random, police say

London police say they don’t believe an early Monday morning shooting at a hotel in the city’s south end was a random incident.

Officers issued the update in the case on Tuesday morning, a day after they were first alerted about a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who turned up at a city hospital.

Investigators say the case led them to the Ramada Inn at Wellington Road South and Exeter Road, where they determined the incident happened at around 7 a.m.

Police have also said the victim in the case, a 55-year-old London man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).