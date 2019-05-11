1 injured, suspect vehicle sought in east London shooting: police

London police are on the lookout for a suspect vehicle in connection to a shooting Saturday in the city’s east end.

Few details have been released, but police said they were called to the area of Trafalgar Street and Admiral Drive, just east of Clarke Road, around 4:20 p.m. for a reported shooting.

“A victim sustained injuries and is being treated at a local trauma centre,” police said in a brief media release early Saturday evening.

Investigators said a newer white sedan was seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, traveling westbound on Trafalgar before turning south on Marconi Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).