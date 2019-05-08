Clarke Road
May 8, 2019 3:15 pm

Police identify 28-year-old victim in fatal Clarke Road collision

By Staff 980 CFPL

A heavily damaged Mini Cooper is seen resting against a tree, up on the curb following a serious crash Tuesday morning.

Liny Lamberink/980 CFPL
London police have identified the 28-year-old male victim of a fatal collision Tuesday in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Clarke Road north of Dundas Street around 6:20 a.m. after a Mini Cooper jumped the curb and collided with a tree on the boulevard of a home.

Tammy Dennett, who lives at the address where the collision took place, told 980 CFPL the passenger side door of the vehicle had to be cut open so the driver and lone occupant could be extricated.

The driver was later pronounced dead, police said. They were identified on Wednesday as Adam J. Umbelina, 28, of London.

Few other details have been released, and the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing, police said.

